INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 595 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were EFX(9.80%), CCRD(3.70%), and FIS(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV bought 6,428 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 13,216. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.33.

On 08/01/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $51.975 per share and a market cap of $37.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 6,035 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.74 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.285 per share and a market cap of $191.44Bil. The stock has returned 32.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:AGM by 2,667 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.41.

On 08/01/2022, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp traded for a price of $107.71 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned 15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 4,987 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.85.

On 08/01/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $64.8 per share and a market cap of $280.19Bil. The stock has returned 16.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-book ratio of 12.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.36 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,278 shares in ARCA:IWM, giving the stock a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.005 per share and a market cap of $53.78Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

