Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

8 Sderot Sha'ul Hamelech St. Tel Aviv, L3 64733

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $457.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(7.36%), SPY(5.69%), and XLK(4.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 81,498 shares in NAS:QTEC, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.41 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $128.885 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a price-book ratio of 5.18.

The guru sold out of their 3,747-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 1.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.95 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $115.145 per share and a market cap of $1,496.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought 18,540 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 102,788. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $409.56 per share and a market cap of $371.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought 24,292 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 63,535. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.7629 per share and a market cap of $2,064.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 108,999 shares in NAS:KBWB, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.03 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Invesco KBW Bank ETF traded for a price of $55.11 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -9.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.07.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.