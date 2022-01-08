Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 SOUTH ORANGE AVENUE ORLANDO, FL 32801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 676 stocks valued at a total of $372.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAI(15.76%), DFUV(6.96%), and SCHR(5.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 19,376 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $376.475 per share and a market cap of $270.10Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHM by 101,250 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.04.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $68.81 per share and a market cap of $9.40Bil. The stock has returned -10.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 16,781 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $411.885 per share and a market cap of $306.17Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 124,553 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.48.

On 08/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $44.1223 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPLG by 103,089 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.22.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $48.19 per share and a market cap of $14.60Bil. The stock has returned -4.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.