Armor Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(4.59%), QYLD(4.45%), and IGSB(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Armor Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,949-share investment in ARCA:ARKK. Previously, the stock had a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.56 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $45.42 per share and a market cap of $9.54Bil. The stock has returned -61.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 69,978 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 102,676. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.99 per share and a market cap of $13.90Bil. The stock has returned -13.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

The guru established a new position worth 33,925 shares in ARCA:DFAS, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.24 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $53.105 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 24,528 shares of ARCA:FHLC for a total holding of 73,241. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.48.

On 08/01/2022, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF traded for a price of $62.73 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

During the quarter, Armor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 5,381 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 9,315. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $250.22 per share and a market cap of $62.70Bil. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

