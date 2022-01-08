QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were AGG(10.81%), VCSH(6.68%), and SHV(6.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought 3,499 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 88,780. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/01/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.85 per share and a market cap of $1,374.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-book ratio of 10.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought 245,212 shares of BATS:HEFA for a total holding of 525,283. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.98.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $32.51 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -2.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

The guru established a new position worth 131,138 shares in NAS:EMXC, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.28 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF traded for a price of $49.7437 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

The guru sold out of their 61,262-share investment in ARCA:HYG. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.97 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.77 per share and a market cap of $15.18Bil. The stock has returned -7.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought 27,748 shares of ARCA:XLY for a total holding of 71,639. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.95.

On 08/01/2022, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $163.1 per share and a market cap of $15.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a price-book ratio of 5.34.

