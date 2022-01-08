CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1286 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(3.57%), SCHP(3.55%), and IUSV(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 235,925 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/01/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.075 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

During the quarter, CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV bought 385,488 shares of ARCA:SPIP for a total holding of 387,860. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.31.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $28.335 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 198,776 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.295 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 115,096 shares in ARCA:JMBS, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.22 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $49.2699 per share and a market cap of $824.77Mil. The stock has returned -6.44% over the past year.

CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:GBIL by 50,107 shares. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.98.

On 08/01/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.745 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

