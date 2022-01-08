Aspire Private Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 669 stocks valued at a total of $280.00Mil. The top holdings were FISR(6.79%), VEA(5.35%), and VUG(5.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aspire Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aspire Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 213,309 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.06.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $28.335 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 307,160 shares in ARCA:TIPX, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.69 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $19.875 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -2.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Aspire Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FEU by 148,833 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.84.

On 08/01/2022, traded for a price of $33.68 per share and a market cap of $188.59Mil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Aspire Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), LLC bought 9,520 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 38,301. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $409.56 per share and a market cap of $371.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Aspire Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 139,198 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.42.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.0001 per share and a market cap of $6.23Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

