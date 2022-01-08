APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were STAA(23.31%), NTES(18.43%), and MRNA(10.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 18,025 shares. The trade had a 20.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/01/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.85 per share and a market cap of $1,374.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-book ratio of 10.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 89,600 shares. The trade had a 10.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $276.7629 per share and a market cap of $2,064.12Bil. The stock has returned -2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-book ratio of 12.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 110,000 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 6.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $87.87 per share and a market cap of $101.69Bil. The stock has returned -68.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 6.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.35 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $86.17 per share and a market cap of $447.45Bil. The stock has returned -24.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 100,639 shares. The trade had a 4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.52.

On 08/01/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $88.785 per share and a market cap of $234.94Bil. The stock has returned -54.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

