B&I Capital AG recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $309.00Mil. The top holdings were PLD(10.50%), SBAC(7.99%), and EQIX(7.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B&I Capital AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, B&I Capital AG bought 88,280 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 187,291. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 08/01/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $131.2 per share and a market cap of $97.39Bil. The stock has returned 4.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-book ratio of 2.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.10 and a price-sales ratio of 20.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 431,084-share investment in NYSE:FCPT. Previously, the stock had a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.9 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Four Corners Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $28.86 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned 5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 32.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.89 and a price-sales ratio of 10.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 514,651-share investment in NYSE:DEA. Previously, the stock had a 2.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.25 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Easterly Government Properties Inc traded for a price of $20.265 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -6.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Easterly Government Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 72.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 349,500-share investment in NYSE:COLD. Previously, the stock had a 2.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.13 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Americold Realty Trust traded for a price of $32.625 per share and a market cap of $8.81Bil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Americold Realty Trust has a price-book ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, B&I Capital AG bought 190,100 shares of NYSE:CUBE for a total holding of 395,700. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/01/2022, CubeSmart traded for a price of $45.651 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

