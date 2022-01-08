BCGM Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(17.03%), SCHD(6.41%), and QQQ(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BCGM Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:BBUS by 119,146 shares. The trade had a 5.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.43.

On 08/01/2022, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.83 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru established a new position worth 98,735 shares in NAS:VIGI, giving the stock a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.5 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $71.43 per share and a market cap of $3.81Bil. The stock has returned -12.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

During the quarter, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC bought 15,726 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 74,800. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $411.885 per share and a market cap of $306.17Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

During the quarter, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC bought 71,643 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 146,949. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.1.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.28 per share and a market cap of $36.83Bil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

The guru established a new position worth 101,280 shares in BATS:UJAN, giving the stock a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.78 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January traded for a price of $29.6899 per share and a market cap of $332.42Mil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

