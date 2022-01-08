Cowen Prime Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were PDFS(20.28%), FRG(6.61%), and RMBL(5.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VG by 555,900 shares. The trade had a 4.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.47.

On 08/01/2022, Vonage Holdings Corp traded for a price of $20.99 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned 48.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vonage Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 9.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 79.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought 123,895 shares of NAS:RMBL for a total holding of 394,215. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.6.

On 08/01/2022, RumbleON Inc traded for a price of $16.46 per share and a market cap of $272.16Mil. The stock has returned -59.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RumbleON Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought 101,460 shares of NAS:THRY for a total holding of 390,820. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.37.

On 08/01/2022, Thryv Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.3 per share and a market cap of $832.68Mil. The stock has returned -26.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thryv Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.80.

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NEPH by 552,650 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.75.

On 08/01/2022, Nephros Inc traded for a price of $1.581 per share and a market cap of $16.32Mil. The stock has returned -81.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nephros Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought 43,285 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 45,085. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/01/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.72 per share and a market cap of $150.13Bil. The stock has returned -29.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

