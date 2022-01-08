Marathon Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Orion House London, X0 WC2H 9EA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $5.99Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.67%), TMO(3.12%), and GOOGL(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WAT by 205,346 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.35.

On 08/01/2022, Waters Corp traded for a price of $365.57 per share and a market cap of $22.06Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waters Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-book ratio of 58.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 146,144 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $408.59 per share and a market cap of $191.43Bil. The stock has returned -34.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-book ratio of 13.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.83 and a price-sales ratio of 11.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 305,310 shares in NAS:ADSK, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.58 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $216.34 per share and a market cap of $46.99Bil. The stock has returned -32.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-book ratio of 68.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.03 and a price-sales ratio of 10.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 755,576 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.12.

On 08/01/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $63.025 per share and a market cap of $117.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FAST by 475,839 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.89.

On 08/01/2022, Fastenal Co traded for a price of $51.25 per share and a market cap of $29.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fastenal Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-book ratio of 9.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.