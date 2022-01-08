DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE WILLIAMSVILLE, NY 14221

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(29.97%), DFAT(13.55%), and DFUV(13.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 5,800 shares. The trade had a 6.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 08/01/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $892.3 per share and a market cap of $930.63Bil. The stock has returned 29.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.34, a price-book ratio of 25.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.05 and a price-sales ratio of 15.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 19,324 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 39,388. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.08 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned -13.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a price-book ratio of 6.83.

During the quarter, DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 27,175 shares of ARCA:GEM for a total holding of 34,280. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.35.

On 08/01/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E traded for a price of $29.27 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, DOPKINS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 4,000 shares of NAS:TQQQ for a total holding of 6,000. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.49.

On 08/01/2022, ProShares UltraPro QQQ traded for a price of $33.08 per share and a market cap of $14.40Bil. The stock has returned -50.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,769-share investment in ARCA:IJR. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.76 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.84 per share and a market cap of $68.33Bil. The stock has returned -6.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

