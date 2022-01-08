Widmann Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4321 Northview Drive Bowie, MD 20716

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(5.77%), AAPL(4.57%), and MSFT(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Widmann Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Widmann Financial Services, Inc. bought 197,033 shares of NAS:CSX for a total holding of 204,388. The trade had a 6.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.38.

On 08/01/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $32.415 per share and a market cap of $69.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 930-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $934.99 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $892.3 per share and a market cap of $930.63Bil. The stock has returned 29.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.34, a price-book ratio of 25.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.05 and a price-sales ratio of 15.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Widmann Financial Services, Inc. bought 7,889 shares of NYSE:D for a total holding of 11,463. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.28.

On 08/01/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $82.09 per share and a market cap of $66.60Bil. The stock has returned 13.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Widmann Financial Services, Inc. bought 3,796 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 93,075. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.92 per share and a market cap of $89.18Bil. The stock has returned -14.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 4,415 shares in NAS:CATH, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.95 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $50.05 per share and a market cap of $567.57Mil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.