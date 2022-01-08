TAGStone Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(11.58%), AMZN(6.41%), and BRK.B(5.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TAGStone Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TAGStone Capital, Inc. bought 22,698 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 60,084. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.2.

On 08/01/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.025 per share and a market cap of $6.65Bil. The stock has returned -0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, TAGStone Capital, Inc. bought 298 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 63,240. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.6.

On 08/01/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $134.85 per share and a market cap of $1,374.27Bil. The stock has returned -18.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-book ratio of 10.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TAGStone Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 14,302 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.2603 per share and a market cap of $2.81Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TAGStone Capital, Inc. bought 231 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 19,460. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.83.

On 08/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $114.565 per share and a market cap of $1,494.96Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TAGStone Capital, Inc. bought 1,500 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 7,615. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/01/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $161.17 per share and a market cap of $433.69Bil. The stock has returned -54.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

