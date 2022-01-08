TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 540 stocks valued at a total of $105.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.41%), TIP(3.99%), and SCHP(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:HON by 2,522 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.46.

On 08/01/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $191.715 per share and a market cap of $129.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-book ratio of 7.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC. bought 1,311 shares of NYSE:NSC for a total holding of 6,116. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.65.

On 08/01/2022, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $252.755 per share and a market cap of $59.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,899 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.22 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $77.895 per share and a market cap of $72.52Bil. The stock has returned 5.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.43 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC. bought 6,020 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 38,160. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.306 per share and a market cap of $21.16Bil. The stock has returned 1.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TILIA FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, INC. bought 5,100 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 10,291. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $48.5093 per share and a market cap of $29.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

