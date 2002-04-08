ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. ( ARRY) (“Array”), one of the world’s largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, has appointed Terrance Collins as chief human resources officer. Collins will report directly to Array’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Hostetler.



“Terrance brings to Array broad expertise in human resources rooted in driving transformational organizational change,” said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies. “As we look towards the future of the company and continue to evolve our organization, we are confident in his abilities to help drive Array forward while ensuring our people are at the center of each decision we make.”

As a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of human resources and cross-functional leadership experience, Collins will oversee all aspects of human resources including recruitment and succession planning, learning and development, recognition and retention, diversity and inclusion, and total rewards. He will play a critical role globally as Array works together to create a strong, diverse, and unified business culture that will attract, engage, and retain the best workforce in the renewable energy industry.

“It is a privilege to join a renewable energy company that is making a significant impact on its employees, customers, and the planet,” said Terrance Collins, chief human resources officer at Array Technologies. “I am looking forward to working alongside Array’s leadership team to help attract and develop top talent that is passionate about making a difference and helping meet society’s demands for clean energy.”

For the last four years, he has served as the executive vice president of human resources for The Manitowoc Company, where he led the company’s global human resource function. Before joining The Manitowoc Company, Collins served as chief administrative officer at FDH Velocitel, a private professional engineering and construction services company serving the wireless and civil engineering industries. He also held senior-level HR positions at Zebra Technologies, a global manufacturer of marking, tracking, and printing solutions, IDEX Corporation, a diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered products, AmSan, LLC, a private equity-backed cleaning and maintenance supplies distributor, and US Foods, a national food service provider.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Towson University.

About Array Technologies, Inc.

Array Technologies is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

