Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) announced it has completed the acquisition of Natural Polymers, LLC, a manufacturer of spray polyurethane foam insulation for building and construction applications, based in Cortland, Illinois.

“We are excited to welcome the Natural Polymers team and start working together on innovative product development,” said Insulation President Todd Fister. “Natural Polymers’ proven technology advances our strategy to provide long-term, sustainable solutions and offer our customers a diversified insulation product portfolio.”

Owens Corning expects to significantly grow this business in the coming years. Natural Polymers’ track record of above-market growth is anticipated to contribute to Owens Corning’s strategy to strengthen core building and construction products and expand the company’s addressable markets into higher-growth segments.

Natural Polymers is dedicated to the development of high-quality spray polyurethane foam products and systems, offering some of the lowest-volatile organic compound products available in the spray foam industry today.

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders, and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

