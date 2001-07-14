MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) ( NYSE:ML, Financial), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in August:

Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference

Attending: Thursday, August 18th

Where: Virtual

Rosenblatt Technology Summit

Attending: Wednesday, August 24th

Where: Virtual

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Attending: Wednesday, August 31st

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or MoneyLion’s investor relations team at [email protected].

