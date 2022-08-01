PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has completed the sale of NSM Insurance Group to investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

White Mountains is in a quiet period until second quarter earnings are released.

Contact:

Rob Seelig

+1 (603) 640-2212

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-mountains-completes-sale-of-nsm-301597172.html

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.