White Mountains Completes Sale of NSM

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) ("White Mountains") announced today that it has completed the sale of NSM Insurance Group to investment funds affiliated with global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG).

White Mountains is in a quiet period until second quarter earnings are released.

Contact:
Rob Seelig
+1 (603) 640-2212
[email protected]

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

