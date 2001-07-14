Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, recently published its 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details progress made on key corporate social responsibility priorities and commitments during the past year, highlighting the company’s strategy to make a positive impact on the world through responsible tourism.

As a leader in the global leisure travel industry, Travel + Leisure Co. has further refined its approach to proactively advancing environmental, social, and governance standards across its business. In its 2021-2022 ESG Report, the company shares its progress against environmental and social goals and governance, activated through the Travel + Leisure Co. Full Circle ESG Program. Some key areas of focus include:

Through its WYND Green Certification program, the company’s vacation ownership business continues to enact efficiency projects and explore reusable energy consumption at its resorts. In 2021, an agreement was entered into for an offsite community solar program in Portland, Ore., and two resorts were readied for solar array installations.

Progress against the company’s 2025 greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) reduction target drives a continued commitment to support an urgent transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company is actively strengthening inclusion and diversity among its associates, customers, and suppliers. An increasing number of diverse executives have strengthened the company’s leadership team, with robust internal development programs and ongoing recruitment efforts driving expanded representation. Launched in May 2021, the Traveler’s Pledge is the company’s Code of Conduct for its owners, members, and guests that enables resort teams to provide great vacation experiences in a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment.

Last summer, the company launched the Travel + Leisure Charitable Foundation and initiated the Travel + Leisure Eatonville Scholarship Program in partnership with the School Board of Orange County, Fla. Through corporate, in-kind, and associate workplace giving, more than $1.1 million was donated to communities in 2021.

“As we pass the two-year mark of the global COVID-19 pandemic, I’m pleased to see the resurgence of travel and vacations as priorities. With the increase in tourism comes a need to act responsibly,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “We are proud of our ability to positively impact the travel industry through responsible tourism as we deliver on our environmental, social and governance strategy.”

The company benchmarked the most relevant ESG topics for its business using a four-phased approach to identify common themes across internal resources, industry and peers, global reporting frameworks including GRI, SASB, and TCFD, and several ESG rating and ranking agencies. The ESG team also aligned the company’s priorities with industry-leading associations such as the International Tourism Partnership and the World Travel and Tourism Council.

To view the 2021-2022 Travel + Leisure Co. ESG Report and learn more about the Full Circle ESG Program, please click+here.

