JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 182 stocks valued at a total of $809.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.13%), AAPL(5.21%), and GOOGL(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 111,148 shares. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 08/01/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $184.41 per share and a market cap of $461.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-book ratio of 17.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.43 and a price-sales ratio of 15.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 87,821 shares. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $292.21.

On 08/01/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $228.54 per share and a market cap of $81.61Bil. The stock has returned -30.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-book ratio of 6.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.99 and a price-sales ratio of 14.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 256,931 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 261,939. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 08/01/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.08 per share and a market cap of $62.61Bil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-book ratio of 3.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 66,169 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 110,812. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 08/01/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $350.54 per share and a market cap of $338.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-book ratio of 54.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.94 and a price-sales ratio of 16.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JAG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTD by 321,907 shares. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.37.

On 08/01/2022, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $45.43 per share and a market cap of $22.09Bil. The stock has returned -44.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.32, a price-book ratio of 13.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 147.00 and a price-sales ratio of 17.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

