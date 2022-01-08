RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $59.00Mil. The top holdings were CHPT(94.30%), LVO(5.42%), and SENS(0.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CHPT by 20,089,084 shares. The trade had a 63.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 08/01/2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.74 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned -37.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ChargePoint Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.48 and a price-sales ratio of 17.12.

The guru sold out of their 3,637,894-share investment in NYSE:ONTF. Previously, the stock had a 11.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.86 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ON24 Inc traded for a price of $9.62 per share and a market cap of $450.69Mil. The stock has returned -73.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON24 Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The guru sold out of their 1,499,058-share investment in NAS:CARA. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.96 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Cara Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $8.24 per share and a market cap of $441.59Mil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cara Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.27 and a price-sales ratio of 16.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 25,056,163-share investment in NYSE:CHPT. Previously, the stock had a 77.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.83 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc traded for a price of $26.8 per share and a market cap of $8.18Bil. The stock has returned 158.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ChargePoint Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1577.67 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1375.37.

The guru established a new position worth 3,766,666 shares in NAS:NGM, giving the stock a 48.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.97 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned -31.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 14.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

