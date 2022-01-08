Shaker Financial Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $206.00Mil. The top holdings were GDV(4.54%), NFJ(3.33%), and ADX(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shaker Financial Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 22,050 shares. The trade had a 3.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.77 per share and a market cap of $372.13Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 223,476 shares of NYSE:TY for a total holding of 336,694. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.

On 08/01/2022, Tri-Continental Corp traded for a price of $28.3 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tri-Continental Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.44, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 532,511 shares of NYSE:BDJ for a total holding of 562,196. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.77.

On 08/01/2022, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust traded for a price of $9.61 per share and a market cap of $1.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

Shaker Financial Services, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BXMX by 273,697 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.03.

On 08/01/2022, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund traded for a price of $13.61 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -2.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-book ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.65.

During the quarter, Shaker Financial Services, LLC bought 82,667 shares of NYSE:GAM for a total holding of 192,403. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.51.

On 08/01/2022, General American Investors Company Inc traded for a price of $38.15 per share and a market cap of $929.48Mil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General American Investors Company Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-book ratio of 0.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

