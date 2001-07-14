Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Charter Communications, Inc. (“Charter”) (NASDAQ: CHTR) breached their fiduciary duties to Charter and its shareholders. If you are a Charter shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Charter’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Charter in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Charter, and whether Charter and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On June 23, 2022, a jury found Charter 90% responsible for a 2019 murder of a Charter customer by a Charter employee and awarded $375 million in compensatory damages. On July 26, 2022, the jury awarded $7 billion in punitive damages.

What You Can Do

If you are a Charter shareholder, you may have legal claims against Charter’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005810/en/