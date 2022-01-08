WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 POYDRAS ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $1.58Bil. The top holdings were TMO(5.92%), V(4.24%), and ACN(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC bought 40,413 shares of NAS:IIVI for a total holding of 347,583. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.14.

On 08/01/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $52.92 per share and a market cap of $6.83Bil. The stock has returned -24.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC bought 18,217 shares of NYSE:J for a total holding of 172,988. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.61.

On 08/01/2022, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc traded for a price of $129.52 per share and a market cap of $16.66Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-book ratio of 2.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC bought 11,510 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 178,942. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 08/01/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $159.93 per share and a market cap of $429.82Bil. The stock has returned -55.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WATERS PARKERSON & CO., LLC bought 10,659 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 127,922. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $196.46.

On 08/01/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $191.99 per share and a market cap of $129.34Bil. The stock has returned -16.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 7.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 13,546 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $103.24 per share and a market cap of $76.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

