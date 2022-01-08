NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 WEST STATE STREET 9TH FLOOR TRENTON, NJ 08625

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 477 stocks valued at a total of $614.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.17%), MSFT(5.61%), and AMZN(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s top five trades of the quarter.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 3,600 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 08/01/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $546.81 per share and a market cap of $242.22Bil. The stock has returned 28.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 8,300 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.06.

On 08/01/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $106.4 per share and a market cap of $92.56Bil. The stock has returned -23.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-book ratio of 7.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced their investment in NYSE:ITW by 4,900 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.11.

On 08/01/2022, Illinois Tool Works Inc traded for a price of $207.35 per share and a market cap of $64.58Bil. The stock has returned -6.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illinois Tool Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 18.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced their investment in NYSE:ZTS by 4,400 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.72.

On 08/01/2022, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $179.74 per share and a market cap of $84.59Bil. The stock has returned -10.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-book ratio of 18.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.55 and a price-sales ratio of 10.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 3,600 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.1.

On 08/01/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $194.09 per share and a market cap of $124.05Bil. The stock has returned 2.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.