Lipe & Dalton recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

109 SOUTH WARREN STREET SYRACUSE, NY 13202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $171.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.87%), GOOG(4.31%), and ABBV(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lipe & Dalton’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lipe & Dalton reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 45,402 shares. The trade had a 2.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.03.

On 08/01/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $96.02 per share and a market cap of $125.91Bil. The stock has returned 19.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 22,802 shares in NAS:AMED, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.23 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Amedisys Inc traded for a price of $127.87 per share and a market cap of $4.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amedisys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 78,760-share investment in NYSE:ALLY. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.34 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $10.46Bil. The stock has returned -32.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Lipe & Dalton bought 88,564 shares of NAS:KHC for a total holding of 153,143. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.47.

On 08/01/2022, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $37.43 per share and a market cap of $45.87Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 72,045 shares in NAS:PARA, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.01 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $24.15 per share and a market cap of $15.82Bil. The stock has returned -38.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.