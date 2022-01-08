WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 44966 MADISON, WI 53744

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.25%), MSFT(5.94%), and MA(5.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 92,127 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.2 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $36.4 per share and a market cap of $51.48Bil. The stock has returned 28.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 68,668-share investment in NYSE:CHWY. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.43 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, Chewy Inc traded for a price of $40.94 per share and a market cap of $17.22Bil. The stock has returned -51.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chewy Inc has a price-book ratio of 294.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -540.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 13,127 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 08/01/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $184.41 per share and a market cap of $461.03Bil. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-book ratio of 17.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.43 and a price-sales ratio of 15.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 17,440 shares in NYSE:AXP, giving the stock a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $180.62 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $153.33 per share and a market cap of $114.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 10,349 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 08/01/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $350.54 per share and a market cap of $338.75Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-book ratio of 54.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.94 and a price-sales ratio of 16.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

