Essex Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 478 stocks valued at a total of $896.00Mil. The top holdings were TPL(4.81%), AAPL(4.42%), and MSFT(2.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Essex Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Essex Financial Services, Inc. bought 54,153 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 75,689. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.32.

On 08/01/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $107.58 per share and a market cap of $63.01Bil. The stock has returned 51.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 2.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Essex Financial Services, Inc. bought 34,305 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 108,400. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 08/01/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $160.51 per share and a market cap of $315.37Bil. The stock has returned 63.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Essex Financial Services, Inc. bought 87,352 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 110,635. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.08.

On 08/01/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $61.57 per share and a market cap of $40.64Bil. The stock has returned 152.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Essex Financial Services, Inc. bought 19,932 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 24,894. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.99.

On 08/01/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $228.1 per share and a market cap of $55.19Bil. The stock has returned 65.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Essex Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TPL by 3,707 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1182.45.

On 08/01/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $1821.94 per share and a market cap of $14.10Bil. The stock has returned 22.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-book ratio of 19.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.97 and a price-sales ratio of 27.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

