CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $630.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.02%), BRK.B(3.02%), and OZK(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 128,299 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.22 per share and a market cap of $41.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 40,351-share investment in NYSE:IEX. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.92 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, IDEX Corp traded for a price of $208.3 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-book ratio of 5.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC bought 254,539 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 285,687. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.46.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.92 per share and a market cap of $7.49Bil. The stock has returned -3.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 155,182 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $21.15Bil. The stock has returned 1.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CABOT WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC bought 138,525 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 155,820. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 08/01/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.3 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

