Aldebaran Financial Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4105 FORT HENRY DR. SUITE 305 KINGSPORT, TN 37663

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were FTNT(11.70%), AAPL(8.11%), and BRK.B(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 38,325 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.36.

On 08/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $77.08 per share and a market cap of $83.37Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 5,691-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $187.18 per share and a market cap of $53.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

During the quarter, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought 23,900 shares of ARCA:SPSM for a total holding of 28,720. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.04.

On 08/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.72 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 11,313 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.58 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.13 per share and a market cap of $21.55Bil. The stock has returned -5.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 4,991 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.76 during the quarter.

On 08/01/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $101.9 per share and a market cap of $68.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.