Saratoga Research & Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O BOX 3552 SARATOGA, CA 95070

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $2.02Bil. The top holdings were RTX(6.00%), ORCL(5.68%), and DIS(5.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 158,316 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 160,606. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 08/01/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $411.09 per share and a market cap of $192.39Bil. The stock has returned -33.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-book ratio of 13.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.98 and a price-sales ratio of 11.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 191,925 shares. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 08/01/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $295.86 per share and a market cap of $653.24Bil. The stock has returned 6.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 519,890 shares. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 08/01/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.28 per share and a market cap of $187.50Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 264,683 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 764,734. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.44.

On 08/01/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $84.91 per share and a market cap of $97.38Bil. The stock has returned -28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 215,306 shares of NYSE:MDT for a total holding of 760,818. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.61.

On 08/01/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $93.08 per share and a market cap of $123.68Bil. The stock has returned -27.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

