CHELSEA COUNSEL CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

444 S. FLOWER ST LOS ANGELES, CA 90071

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.81%), MSFT(5.09%), and HON(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHELSEA COUNSEL CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 26,912 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.74 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $52.36 per share and a market cap of $191.28Bil. The stock has returned 32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 19,800-share investment in NYSE:NVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.64 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Novartis AG traded for a price of $85.63 per share and a market cap of $186.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novartis AG has a price-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 25,807 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 08/02/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $50.61 per share and a market cap of $283.97Bil. The stock has returned 21.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CHELSEA COUNSEL CO bought 11,480 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 34,239. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 08/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.565 per share and a market cap of $102.56Bil. The stock has returned -67.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CHELSEA COUNSEL CO reduced their investment in NYSE:CMP by 23,305 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.73.

On 08/02/2022, Compass Minerals International Inc traded for a price of $36.96 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned -44.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compass Minerals International Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.