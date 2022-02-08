Jackson Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

755 PRIMERA BLVD. LAKE MARY, FL 32746

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $216.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(7.70%), MSFT(7.04%), and SHV(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jackson Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 72 shares in NYSE:BRK.A, giving the stock a 5.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485284 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $444650 per share and a market cap of $653.35Bil. The stock has returned 6.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 86,899 shares. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 08/02/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $315.27 per share and a market cap of $174.23Bil. The stock has returned -13.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a price-book ratio of 5.92.

The guru established a new position worth 239,813 shares in ARCA:GBIL, giving the stock a 3.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.98 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.76 per share and a market cap of $2.89Bil. The stock has returned -0.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 418,701 shares in ARCA:SCHO, giving the stock a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.19 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.3 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC bought 183,174 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 356,515. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.45.

On 08/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.96 per share and a market cap of $26.20Bil. The stock has returned -3.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.