Independent Family Office, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were RLY(45.98%), IAU(6.68%), and IWD(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Independent Family Office, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Independent Family Office, LLC bought 70,434 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 381,773. The trade had a 10.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 08/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $410.77 per share and a market cap of $372.13Bil. The stock has returned -4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 44,089 shares in NYSE:SMG, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.25 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $88.12 per share and a market cap of $4.88Bil. The stock has returned -48.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 45,387 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.35 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $86.31 per share and a market cap of $447.60Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 5.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.59 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 23,460 shares in NAS:PTC, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.43 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, PTC Inc traded for a price of $122.19 per share and a market cap of $14.29Bil. The stock has returned -9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PTC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,490 shares in NYSE:TMO, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $574.18 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $589.55 per share and a market cap of $230.79Bil. The stock has returned 9.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.47 and a price-sales ratio of 5.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

