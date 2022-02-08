Phoenix Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.59%), MSFT(4.46%), and JNJ(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Phoenix Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:DIVO by 159,582 shares. The trade had a 4.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.74.

On 08/02/2022, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF traded for a price of $35.02 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

The guru established a new position worth 5,606 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $593.78 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $536.37 per share and a market cap of $217.22Bil. The stock has returned 13.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-book ratio of 10.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.84 and a price-sales ratio of 7.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 59,472-share investment in NAS:CSCO. Previously, the stock had a 2.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.67 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.28 per share and a market cap of $187.50Bil. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought 11,635 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 13,758. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.13.

On 08/02/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $184.98 per share and a market cap of $77.41Bil. The stock has returned 11.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought 13,769 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 32,706. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $161.51 per share and a market cap of $2,595.59Bil. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

