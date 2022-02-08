Essex LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 154 stocks valued at a total of $323.00Mil. The top holdings were SJNK(6.67%), FPEI(5.51%), and JPST(3.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Essex LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Essex LLC bought 911,449 shares of ARCA:SJNK for a total holding of 1,751,606. The trade had a 3.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.32.

On 08/02/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.05 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Essex LLC bought 453,335 shares of ARCA:SHYG for a total holding of 471,932. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.94.

On 08/02/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $42.03 per share and a market cap of $4.87Bil. The stock has returned -3.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.07.

During the quarter, Essex LLC bought 313,766 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 430,354. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 08/02/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Essex LLC bought 641,526 shares of ARCA:FPEI for a total holding of 1,422,916. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.64.

On 08/02/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and traded for a price of $18.39 per share and a market cap of $595.84Mil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Essex LLC bought 236,748 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 311,684. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $43.08 per share and a market cap of $13.87Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

