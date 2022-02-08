AWM CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(13.16%), DFAU(11.59%), and DFUS(10.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AWM CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AWM CAPITAL, LLC bought 70,026 shares of ARCA:DFAI for a total holding of 126,792. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.31.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $25.37 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, AWM CAPITAL, LLC bought 60,526 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 124,255. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.01.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.77 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.12.

The guru sold out of their 4,012-share investment in NAS:ZM. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $105.39 per share and a market cap of $31.45Bil. The stock has returned -72.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 5.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.95 and a price-sales ratio of 7.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, AWM CAPITAL, LLC bought 33,593 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 61,613. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.34.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $22.91 per share and a market cap of $1.32Bil. The stock has returned -16.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.40.

The guru established a new position worth 16,978 shares in ARCA:DFIP, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.26 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF traded for a price of $46.11 per share and a market cap of $245.53Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

