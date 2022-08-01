The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 1, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article alleging, among other things, that an accident in which one of TuSimple’s autonomously driven trucks suddenly veered left, cutting across a highway and slamming into a cement barricade, “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” While TuSimple reported that the accident was due to a person in the cab not properly rebooting the autonomous driving system before engaging it, researchers argue that “it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading.” The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation” into TuSimple.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock fell as much as 10.8% during intraday trading on August 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased TuSimple securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005844/en/