U.S. Bancorp ("U.S. Bancorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: USB)

On May 4, 2021, the Company announced an investigation by the CFPB into its sales practices. Upon this news, shares of U.S. Bancorp dropped precipitously.

On July 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp was fined by CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission.

On this news, U.S. Bancorp stock fell $0.92 per share, or 2%, to close at $47.2 per share on July 29, 2022.

