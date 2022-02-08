Asset Management Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(30.90%), AAPL(8.38%), and VZ(8.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Management Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 88,185 shares in ARCA:EWJ, giving the stock a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.49 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $56.87 per share and a market cap of $10.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

The guru sold out of their 109,595-share investment in ARCA:VWO. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.99 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.07 per share and a market cap of $70.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru sold out of their 82,170-share investment in ARCA:DEM. Previously, the stock had a 2.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.1 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund traded for a price of $36.35 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a price-book ratio of 0.87.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 15,147 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 08/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $161.51 per share and a market cap of $2,595.59Bil. The stock has returned 11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-book ratio of 38.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Asset Management Advisors, LLC bought 9,894 shares of NYSE:WHR for a total holding of 37,759. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.93.

On 08/02/2022, Whirlpool Corp traded for a price of $175.57 per share and a market cap of $9.57Bil. The stock has returned -17.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Whirlpool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

