PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 BRAINTREE OFFICE PARK BRAINTREE, MA 02184

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(10.75%), AAPL(6.35%), and NVDA(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 232,457 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 08/02/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $94.48 per share and a market cap of $393.79Bil. The stock has returned 70.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 78.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 2,496 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 08/02/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $244.59 per share and a market cap of $64.12Bil. The stock has returned -12.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 8.79.

During the quarter, PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 2,412 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 14,776. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 08/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $278.01 per share and a market cap of $2,073.37Bil. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-book ratio of 12.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.34 and a price-sales ratio of 10.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PEDDOCK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 7,828 shares of NYSE:TSN for a total holding of 22,502. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.24.

On 08/02/2022, Tyson Foods Inc traded for a price of $88.17 per share and a market cap of $31.88Bil. The stock has returned 25.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 9,708 shares in NYSE:MET, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.65 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $62.89 per share and a market cap of $51.14Bil. The stock has returned 12.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.