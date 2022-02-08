Total Wealth Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $346.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(15.62%), VTV(9.91%), and SCHZ(8.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Total Wealth Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Total Wealth Planning, LLC bought 358,756 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 773,160. The trade had a 7.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.33.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.22 per share and a market cap of $41.77Bil. The stock has returned -5.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Total Wealth Planning, LLC bought 100,985 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 253,742. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 08/02/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.1 per share and a market cap of $99.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 664,159 shares in NAS:ICLN, giving the stock a 3.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.57 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 299,261 shares in ARCA:DFAU, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $28.77 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.11.

During the quarter, Total Wealth Planning, LLC bought 178,189 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 657,766. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.75.

On 08/02/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.09 per share and a market cap of $7.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

