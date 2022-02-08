Chapman Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.67%), COST(7.07%), and AMZN(6.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Chapman Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 47,748-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 4.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.565 per share and a market cap of $102.56Bil. The stock has returned -67.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 4.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.30 and a price-sales ratio of 4.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 10,941-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.64 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.21 per share and a market cap of $100.60Bil. The stock has returned -56.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 25,734-share investment in NYSE:ECL. Previously, the stock had a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $188.14 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $167.05 per share and a market cap of $47.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-book ratio of 6.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 26,606 shares in NAS:MAR, giving the stock a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $166.33 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $159.57 per share and a market cap of $52.23Bil. The stock has returned 9.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-book ratio of 29.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 33,696-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $120.9 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $77.81 per share and a market cap of $45.17Bil. The stock has returned -68.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 319.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

