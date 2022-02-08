LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $588.00Mil. The top holdings were MMM(3.80%), LNT(3.74%), and MCD(3.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 9,570 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 129,905. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.16.

On 08/02/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $143.36 per share and a market cap of $81.66Bil. The stock has returned -24.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-book ratio of 5.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 10,087 shares of NYSE:CLX for a total holding of 109,748. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.72.

On 08/02/2022, Clorox Co traded for a price of $145.29 per share and a market cap of $17.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-book ratio of 44.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 24.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 13,729-share investment in NAS:CONE. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.84 during the quarter.

On 08/02/2022, CyrusOne Inc traded for a price of $90.36 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned 38.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyrusOne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 451.80, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 42.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 19,890 shares of NYSE:CAH for a total holding of 360,480. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.56.

On 08/02/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $60.32 per share and a market cap of $16.43Bil. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 85.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LIBERTY ONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 7,999 shares of NYSE:KMB for a total holding of 169,949. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.15.

On 08/02/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $135.37 per share and a market cap of $45.70Bil. The stock has returned 3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-book ratio of 77.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

