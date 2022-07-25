PR Newswire

Korea Ginseng Corporation, the world's number one ginseng brand, is offering travelers proven, practical tips for a healthier summer vacation.

CERRITOS, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the start of summer travel, Korea Ginseng Corporation, the world's number one ginseng brand and the leading manufacturer of Korean Red Ginseng, is reminding the public that the benefits of adding Korean Red Ginseng to a traveler's diet include improved blood circulation, enhanced skin health, and natural energy boosting.

"Preventing health problems is an essential part of all travel preparations," said Rian (Heungsil) Lee, the CEO of Korea Ginseng Corporation U.S. "Everybody wants to enjoy a healthy vacation, with no adverse immune system effects or other kinds of health problems."

When packing for a trip, travelers should take positive steps to minimize the risk of potential health problems, including the blood clots that, according to the CDC , can form from sitting in an airplane or car seat for as little as four hours.

The three key health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng for the traveler are:

Blood Circulation Support[1]: Healthy blood flow is integral to human health. It's important to take a supplement to help prevent circulatory problems, including blood clots.

A study by the Nutritional Sciences Department at the University of Toronto found that Korean Red Ginseng significantly improves blood flow. Researchers concluded that, after three hours, the vascular endothelial function (a standard measure of blood circulation) of healthy adults who have consumed three grams of korean red ginseng powder is markedly enhanced in the majority of participants.

Natural energy boosts[2]: Travel takes a great deal of energy. Korean Red Ginseng has been shown to relieve stress by boosting both mental and physical energy, without the 'buzz' or 'jittery' feelings associated with other energy products.

Skin Health Support[3]: Korean Red Ginseng may also reduce wrinkles, and other signs of skin wear and tear, by promoting elasticity and collagen production.

"Korean Red Ginseng is the unique result of the Korean time-consuming method of ginseng production," explains Lee. "Through a set of time-consuming steps, unprocessed ginseng becomes red ginseng, and its renowned health-giving properties are enhanced."

Recently launched in the U.S. by Korea Ginseng Corporation, KORESELECT is a line of six benefit-focused Korean Red Ginseng products that help meet many of the specific health challenges travelers are confronting this season.

To learn more about Korea Ginseng Corporation, the health benefits of Korean Red Ginseng, KORESELECT, and CheongKwanJang, visit kgcus.com .

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, Korea Ginseng Corporation is the oldest and most reputable manufacturer in the Korean Red Ginseng category. The global ginseng leader offers the consumer the highest quality of traditionally-harvested Korean Red Ginseng, recognized the world over as the most efficacious form of ginseng. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base and Donginbi. KORESELECT products are a plant-based, time-tested, natural solution to meet the core challenges of health and wellness and supports healthy blood circulation, natural energy, and immunity, as well as cognitive function, skin health, and inflammation reduction.

