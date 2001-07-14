AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform headquartered in Asia, and a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), expressed its appreciation of support from the investor community for the successful completion of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 16,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at a price of US$7.80 per ADS. The Company’s ADS trading in NYSE is still undergoing our initial stabilisation period whereby the underwriters have been granted a green-shoe option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,400,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

During the period since our initial public offering, the Company noted significant volatility in our ADS price and, also observed some very active trading volume. To our knowledge, there are no material circumstances, events nor other matters relating to our Company’s business and operating activities since the IPO date. The Company is also monitoring the market closely for any unusual trading activities or abnormalities, and would continue to maintain our communication channel wide-open to the public through our Investor Relations Office (contact number: +852 3163-3389; EMAIL: [email protected]).

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. is one of the most comprehensive digital solutions platforms in Asia. The Company’s one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem.

