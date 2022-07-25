Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Ferguson plc ( NYSE:FERG, Financial)( LSE:FERG, Financial) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 223,021 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 25, 2022 up to and including July 29, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue July 25, 2022 29,910 9,925.4455 XLON July 26, 2022 13,117 9,640.0000 BATE July 26, 2022 72,706 9,640.0000 XLON July 27, 2022 43,827 9,586.0000 XLON July 28, 2022 657 9,769.0389 XLON July 29, 2022 62,804 10,209.7976 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,078,577

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 211,092,605. The figure of 211,092,605 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5330U_1-2022-8-1.pdf

In addition, in accordance with DTR 5.5.1R, the Company confirms that following further purchases of its shares on August 1, 2022 the percentage of voting rights attributable to the shares the Company holds in treasury is now 10.01 per cent.

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

