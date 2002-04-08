LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) today announced that Versus recently completed a successful activation for Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, marking the first XEO platform activation in the Corporate Meeting and Events segment. With this activation, Versus was able to leverage its deep experience with sports-based fan engagement to expand the market for Versus’ leading audience engagement technology to a wider pool of potential clients. Considering the positive response of the Finastra event’s attendees to the XEO platform, Versus anticipates it will be able to expand its activations in the Corporate Meeting and Events segment in the future.



Finastra engaged Versus to power audience engagement for its recent Global Sales Kick-Off in Miami, FL. Versus activated its on-demand XEO-based gaming platform for the two-day event, encouraging a friendly competition between event attendees. Audience adoption and use was particularly strong, with over one-third of the event’s attendees playing one of the eight games that were available to play. Games available during the Finastra event included the Swish basketball game, Turbo Trivia, and the Free Kick soccer game.

“We were thrilled to work with Finastra to bring our expertise in audience engagement to their recent Global Sales Kick-off,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “The audience response to our XEO gaming platform was remarkable and is a fantastic use case for our technology. The Corporate Meeting and Events industry is a significant opportunity for Versus to use our XEO platform to delight and engage corporate event attendees all over the world.”

“The XEO Platform from Versus was a great way to keep our employees engaged during our recent event,” said Jake Mecimore, Manager, Digital Events Marketing at Finastra. “We saw a positive response to the XEO games and look forward to working with Versus to integrate their technology into our future company events.”

For more information about the Versus XEO platform for Corporate Meetings and Events, please contact the Versus Systems sales team at [email protected].

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

or

[email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.